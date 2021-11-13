Cardstack (CARD) Market Capitalization Tops $37.54 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $37.54 million and $173,139.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

