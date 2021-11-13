CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 105,969.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,160. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.