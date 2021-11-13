CargoX Price Reaches $0.19 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $40.02 million and approximately $75,680.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00052327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00225485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087169 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

