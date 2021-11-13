CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,121 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of CarLotz worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $19,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 156.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,594 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 138.6% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $10,227,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $7,130,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.58. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

