Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,200 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.