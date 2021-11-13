Carry Market Cap Hits $98.78 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Carry has a market cap of $98.78 million and $4.47 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00110338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

