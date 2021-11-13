Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Carter Bankshares worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

