Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 375.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Catalent by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1,431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $128.05 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

