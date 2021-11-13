Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%.
Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,014,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,231. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
About Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
