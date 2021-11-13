Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,014,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,231. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

