CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,381 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.08% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 84.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $420.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

