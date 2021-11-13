Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 102,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $209.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.19 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

