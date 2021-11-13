CEEK VR 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33.59 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 120.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $424.97 million and $33.59 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00225988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

