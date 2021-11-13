Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311,037 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.44% of Celanese worth $73,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

