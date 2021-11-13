Centrality Price Up 56.5% Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $298.10 million and $28.51 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.