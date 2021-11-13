Centric Cash (CNS) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000903 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00024542 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

