Centric Swap (CNS) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $8.96 million and $5.07 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

