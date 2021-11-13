Ceres (CERES) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147,137.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $175.28 or 0.00275536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $147,137.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ceres Profile

Ceres' total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

