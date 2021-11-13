Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Increased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cerner worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

