CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$128.80.

GIB.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$111.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.34. The company has a market cap of C$27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. CGI has a 52 week low of C$89.13 and a 52 week high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

