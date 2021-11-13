Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,470 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of TrueBlue worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.57. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

