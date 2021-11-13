Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 186,959 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Leslie’s worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $53,655,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.