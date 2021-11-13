Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 76,604 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Getty Realty worth $18,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.82. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

