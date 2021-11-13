Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 231,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

