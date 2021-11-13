Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $18.03 Million in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 855,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Momentive Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,976,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNTV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $34,829.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

