Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,925 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Magellan Health worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

