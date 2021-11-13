ChartEx Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $440,376.34 and $6,700.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00072918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.53 or 0.07223346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,178.83 or 1.00180032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

