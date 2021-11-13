Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CMPI remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Friday. 19,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,254. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
