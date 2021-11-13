Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CMPI remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Friday. 19,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,254. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

