Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,230 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Chemed worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $501.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.48. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

