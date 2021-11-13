Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.5% over the last three years.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 59.85%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.