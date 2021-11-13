Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $281.16

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.16 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 299.06 ($3.91). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 76,225 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.16. The company has a market capitalization of £439.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

