Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.08% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.