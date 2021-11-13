Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Children’s Place to post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.42. 225,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,084. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Children’s Place stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of Children’s Place worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

