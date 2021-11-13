China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 559,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,393. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 3,918.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Automotive Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

