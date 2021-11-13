China Health Industries (CHHE) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS: CHHE) is one of 893 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare China Health Industries to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares China Health Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Health Industries 19.88% 2.94% 2.43% China Health Industries Competitors -4,186.66% -129.32% -27.13%

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Health Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Health Industries $6.49 million $1.29 million 8.25 China Health Industries Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -129.29

China Health Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China Health Industries. China Health Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

China Health Industries has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Health Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A China Health Industries Competitors 5189 19061 41192 796 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.60%. Given China Health Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Health Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

