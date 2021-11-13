Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,782 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHH. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

CHH stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $97.51 and a one year high of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $343,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,622 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

