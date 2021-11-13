Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $485.27 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $485.27 million and $329.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00221896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086329 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

