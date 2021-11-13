Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,741 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $192.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.89. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

