CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. CIRCOR International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.740 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $32.50. 95,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,244. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $658.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

