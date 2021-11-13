Citadel Advisors LLC Has $13.09 Million Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,126 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENNVU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

ENNVU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

