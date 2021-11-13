Civitas (CIV) Hits Market Cap of $97,120.93

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Civitas has a market cap of $97,120.93 and approximately $102.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,329,630 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

