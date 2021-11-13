Civitas One Day Trading Volume Hits $94.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Civitas has a market cap of $84,878.26 and $94.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00084377 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000980 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,329,630 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

