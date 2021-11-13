Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,798 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 224,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 446.67%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

