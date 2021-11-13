Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.
CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.04.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 446.67%.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
