CloakCoin Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $6,585.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015913 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,722,850 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

