Cloudbric Trading 51.9% Higher This Week (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00227749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00088400 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

