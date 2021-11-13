Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

CODX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

