Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $510.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $517.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

