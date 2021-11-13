Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1,221.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $41,118,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 223,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 148,862 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.85. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

