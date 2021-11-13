Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $587.36

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 587.36 ($7.67) and traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.97). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 598 ($7.81), with a volume of 18,933 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £246.02 million and a PE ratio of 45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 573.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 587.36.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

