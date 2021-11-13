Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Tops $707.51 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00005881 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $707.51 million and $47.40 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017411 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000644 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DogeBNB.org (DOGEBNB) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

