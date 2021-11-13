Coldstack (CLS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $965,001.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00007445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $965,001.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 69,627,183.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79917417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00071019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00074180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00098293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.75 or 0.07197598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,678.12 or 1.00077460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

